Letter: Do unaffiliated voters matter?

There are more voters in Buncombe County registered as unaffiliated than with either political party, and this is true across the country, but I often get the feeling we’re overlooked and don’t matter [“Party Foul: A Closer Look at WNC’s Unaffiliated Voters,” May 25, Xpress].

Surveys reported in the news media frequently report the breakdown of what Democrats and Republicans think about various issues but leave out independents. Do they think our views don’t matter or that we all just lean toward one party or the other so they can leave us out? A lot of independents do lean one way or the other, but that doesn’t mean our opinions shouldn’t be included. There are also many truly independent swing voters, enough to determine the outcome of the last three presidential elections (by 8 points for Obama, 4 points for Trump and 13 points for Biden).

A national nonprofit organization, independentvoting.org, is conducting an opinion survey of independent voters to find out about why they’re independent and their views of the state of U.S. politics. I did the survey recently and was relieved to see that there are only eight questions, and seven just require checking a box. The survey just took a few minutes, and they don’t require a contribution. Anyone interested can go to the website [avl.mx/bo9] and click on the “survey” tab. Participants will get a summary of the survey results when it’s completed.

— Hugh McCollum

Asheville