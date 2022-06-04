Letter: Does county understand rental market?

[Regarding “Buncombe Approves $17 Minimum Wage for County Staff,” May 25, Xpress:] In connection with the Buncombe County pay raise: Bravo anytime an employer recognizes the need for better pay.

However, $17 per hour for full-time work, after typical withholdings, still only nets a person about $22,000 per year. A $1,550 per month (supposed average rate) apartment, plus typical utilities, costs about …. $22,000 per year. Every increase is helpful, but the people crunching the numbers must not be living the hourly experience, as they truly don’t seem to understand what it costs to live, even modestly, as a renter in our region.

I recently vacated a 700 square-foot, one-bedroom unit because the landlord raised the rent by about 40% to $2,000. At $17 per hour full-time, two people sharing that particularly monstrous rental rate would still be spending nearly 50% of their incomes just for the privilege of having a roof.

— Greg Vineyard
Asheville

One thought on “Letter: Does county understand rental market?

  1. Liam

    Rental costs have been a problem in Asheville and, perhaps, throughout the county for a long time. I do not have rental property but city and county leaders continue to raise property taxes every year. These costs are likely just passed along to renters. I assume the pay raises recently announced by the county will be paid through tax dollars, providing a new justification to raise property taxes which will likely bite the very people they claim to be helping.

