Letter: Tax relief would also be welcomed

[Regarding “Buncombe Approves $17 Minimum Wage for County Staff,” May 25, Xpress:] It’s great that county government employees get a $2/hour raise and likely a $2.70/hour raise. I’m sure the hardworking peeps deserve it.

Most workers in the county, however, do not work for the county. This majority is struggling as much or more than Buncombe County employees, but instead of getting a raise, they get to collectively pay $5.1 million in taxes in addition to what they are already paying.

What has the county done to reduce taxes for these hardworking citizens? Where is the two-year study that produced a compensatory $5.1 million reduction in taxes for Buncombe County citizens? I’m pretty sure that tax relief will be welcomed “without a note of dissent.”

— Mark Tullis

Fletcher