What do visitors think about Asheville?
We went out for lunch Saturday and met some out-of-state visitors. They arrived here Thursday and went to the Biltmore. They then went to downtown Asheville and were not impressed by the scene. Hard to park and eating was not that great. They went to a place, and it was expensive with small portions.
We met them in Black Mountain, and they were really enjoying themselves with the local scene and places to eat. They were going to come back Sunday for lunch before heading home.
This was only two people, but I have heard more and more people disappointed with Asheville. We have not been to Asheville in over three years because of the hassle of parking. Was wondering if the tourist bureau has blinders on, plus earplugs.
I only read about one more hotel being built, but nothing to help the tourists and locals find parking. This is a tourist area, so make it tourist-friendly.
— Leonard Nickerson
Swannanoa
2 thoughts on “Letter: Does tourism bureau have blinders on? ”
Take your arrogance and vanity elsewhere. Asheville is where people are trying to survive; and we need to replace tourism versus being in a codependent abusive relationship with ‘It’.
Did they try the parking garages??
Seriously, this reminds me of a new book that’s just come out that’s all about how our built environment (among other things) get ruined because everyone wants parking to be ridiculously convenient:
https://www.npr.org/2023/05/09/1174962751/paved-paradise-examines-how-parking-has-changed-the-american-landscape
(Finally, I love the comment about “small portions.” An immediate indication of a kvetchy complaint if there was one!)