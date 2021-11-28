Letter: Donate to Give!Local to keep funds in region

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

With the time here once again for the Give!Local program, which runs Nov. 1-Dec. 31, I would like to call out to everyone how important this program is for the western mountain area.

I have always donated to charities that were close to my heart, and they were all national programs. Then I started to research where all the funding went, and I was shocked to see that a lot of big, national programs had a lot of money going to advertising and bureaucracy, an extraordinary amount going to pay the president’s or chairman’s salaries! Four hundred thousand dollars to a certain one that I was giving to and many others well over $100,000.

Then after moving to AVL several years ago, I decided to look into the local charities and found that all of the monies raised go to actually helping the subject of the charity. So I ask you all now to give generously to whatever local charity that piques your interests, be it wild animals, humanitarian reform, the environment or our beloved pets.

I myself am also a volunteer with the Wild for Life Raptor Rehabilitation Center, which deals with rehabbing injured or orphaned hawks, owls, vultures and even some songbirds. These organizations also need, besides monetary help, volunteering help. Check out wildforlife.org for more information. And let’s donate to Give!Local and keep our funds in our region.

— Bern Sroka
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.