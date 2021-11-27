Letter: A Navy vet’s thoughts about Veterans Day

If half the money and energy that is spent putting American flags on graves was spent on helping living veterans, we would live a lot longer.
Both the media and the public love covering and actually putting the American flag on our graves every Veterans Day, while so many living veterans are alone or homeless or both. Both of them do this every year because it makes them feel good, especially politicians who want to get reelected.
Meanwhile, many veterans are on the street or at home by themselves thinking about how hungry or in pain from isolation and injuries they are (avl.mx/auh).
Asheville has a very large number of homeless vets, and if you don’t believe this, just ask the VA or BeLoved Asheville and the rescue mission. By the way, God bless the charities and the VA employees who help us every day. I am not saying don’t honor us with the flags after we are gone, but do something to help us living veterans as well.
— John Penley
U.S. Navy Air Traffic Controller
Petty Officer Second Class, 1972-76
Las Vegas
