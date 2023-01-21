Letter: Downtown salon break-in shatters sense of security

A committed customer at Salon Dragonfly on Patton Avenue, I arrived at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a routine haircut only to discover a broken front door indicating someone robbed Dragonfly.

I carefully navigated through the fractured glass, careful not to slip on the shattered glass or agitate a fragile front door that was about to crumble to pieces at any second. Inside Dragonfly, the front desk was overturned, along with the computer, cash register and personal business belongings.

Janice Jones and Jen Dragon, co-owners, moved quickly to restore the chaotic scene. A kind and professional policeman made a report. His response was timely. A typical workday quickly turned into necessary phone calls, insurance reports, police reports and an urgency to replace the front door. Their goal was before sundown.

I have been frequenting Dragonfly long enough to observe the negative effects this local business has suffered, thanks to the influx of homelessness, violence and drug addiction in downtown Asheville.

There was a time several years ago when the front door remained unlocked throughout the day. Clients like myself came and went without looking over our shoulders or watching where we stepped. But that is a memory.

We can read about these unpleasant and distressing violations from the safety of our own homes. Still, when we experience a violation firsthand, it registers deeper. It shook me and heightened my concern for the security not just of these women working hard at this long-standing hair salon but also myself.

Like many who depend on Asheville and business owners to keep their doors open, I want to continue to support local businesses. At the same time, who wants to risk danger to meet basic needs? Asheville, what gets in the way of your beautiful mountain town changing for the positive? What’s missing is A Currency for Caring.

— Tricia Collins
Burnsville

