Letter: Where is help for people with disabilities?

I’m trying to get the story out there to help sick people.

Asheville is spending $73,000 on a study to help homeless people instead of spending the money to help people. They want to sue HCA instead of the feds. The feds haven’t been enforcing the antitrust laws. That’s why we have one power company and one hospital. They waste money instead of building sidewalks on every state and city road.

I called again and tried to get Medicaid, and they still say I make too much money. I make $22,000 a year. My meds cost $7,500. My house payment is $1,159 a month. That leaves me $11,000 a year left to live on.

I have filed ADA laws complaints against the N.C. Department of Transportation for not building sidewalks on every state road. I’ve filed ADA laws and bar association complaints against the N.C. Attorney General’s office and Josh Stein for not following ADA laws. I’ve filed ADA laws complaints against North Carolina, Buncombe County and the city of Asheville for not following ADA laws. Not helping people with disabilities.

I have an email from the mayor of Asheville trying to lie and make excuses about why they can’t fix and build new sidewalks for people with wheelchairs to get down the road.

I spent almost 21 years working for NC DOT’s Division 13, Buncombe Maintenance, before I got sick, and they are supposed to have short-term and long-term disability, but they don’t. When you get Social Security Administration disability and get your check, they make you pay back any money they paid you. The more you get from SSA, the less the state pays employees if they get sick.

Buncombe County offered people with disabilities $300 to fix a house up. That’s B.S. I paid $20,000 for a new HVAC alone to fix my house. They give you a discount on property tax, but they want you to get another doctor’s exam to get it. They won’t take a federal disability letter as proof you are disabled. I’m sick and tired of these crooks getting away with treating old and sick people like dirt.

— Gary Simpson

Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress reached out to city and county officials with the letter writer’s points. We received the following response from Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer: “The city is retrofitting older sidewalks to include upgraded ADA curb ramps and building new sidewalks to include ramps. The city’s new greenways, road repaving projects and other routine sidewalk maintenance incorporate ADA curb ramps as well. The NCDOT also constructs and improves curb ramps on state-maintained roadways within the city. And private development projects are often required to construct or upgrade curb ramps when constructing new buildings.

“Additionally, on Oct. 25, Asheville City Council adopted an Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan that provided an outline of the necessary improvements to curb ramps throughout the city. The city will begin implementing the plan this year and is scheduled to spend roughly $3.8 million on ADA improvements to existing sidewalks through projects already budgeted. More information about the plan can be found here: [avl.mx/cbc].”

We received the following response from Buncombe County spokesperson Kassi Day, which said in part: “[The Homeowner Grant Program] is not aimed at people with disabilities specifically, but instead offers up to $300 to homeowners who meet the residency and income requirements in unincorporated Buncombe County and up to $500 in the city of Asheville and Woodfin. Those dollars can be put toward your property tax bill or other housing costs like a mortgage payment or homeowner’s insurance.

“When it comes to tax-relief programs, we have heard that this can sometimes be confusing and different from some social security programs; however, our assessment office is bound by N.C. General Statutes to administer those programs in the way the state has set forth. It is true that property tax exclusion and the circuit breaker program require a physician’s certification of disability be filled out for the state of North Carolina.

“Health & Human Services offers a variety of programs to help our residents, and your reader should certainly reach out to our call center at 828-250-5500 to see what assistance they might be eligible for. Additionally, the Board of Commissioners has committed to dedicating affordable housing funds to our community partners like Mountain Housing Opportunities and Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity to help income-eligible homeowners with emergency housing repairs. Your reader can learn more about those programs here: [avl.mx/cbd].”