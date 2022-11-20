Letter: Duke shouldn’t pocket our excess solar energy

I am a Duke Energy user but also have a 7.68 kilowatt-hour photovoltaic system that exports electricity to the grid. For years, I have wanted to have a PV system for the environment and the coming generations, but my husband and I checked out the cost back in 2007 and could not afford it. We did purchase a solar hot water system then, which helped to reduce our electric bill. When my aunt passed away in 2019, she left me enough money that, with the reduction in the price of panels, I was able to purchase the system I have now. It went online in April of 2020 and, so far, I have not had any problem with it.

However, since I have SolarEdge on my phone, I am able to keep records of the export of my energy and the import from Duke, and I was quite dismayed when I received a bill for July-August for over $100. I’m 75, on a fixed income, and this is troubling. I have found out that Duke has a cutoff date of May 31 for each year, and then they pocket my excess energy. There is no reimbursement to North Carolina solar customers; however, South Carolina and Florida both are reimbursed monetarily for their excess. Why is the N.C. Utilities Commission penalizing North Carolina citizens?

I have done some research and have found that the N.C. Utilities Commission is actually the entity to contact about this, as it is the one that will say yes or no to the Duke request, which includes Duke’s attempt to impose an extremely disadvantageous new NEM (net energy metering) tariff upon North Carolina rooftop solar customers in NCUC Docket No. E-100 Sub 180. [The nonprofit] NC WARN cares passionately about these issues, and it is fighting to prevent this type of unfair treatment in several different legal proceedings.

I’m not asking for cash reimbursement; I just did not spend $23,000 for a PV system to “gift” Duke my electricity.

— Teri Stahara

Marion