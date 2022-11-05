Letter: Edwards has top-tier leadership qualities

I am writing to strongly support Ms. Amanda Edwards for Buncombe County commissioner. As a recently retired dean at A-B Tech, I have known Amanda as a work colleague for about 10 years and can without question state that I have met few people in my long life who have the wonderful combination of qualifications to lead as she has.

We worked together on many projects at A-B Tech, and she never failed to show intellectual brilliance, compassion for everyone, fairness to all (regardless of their viewpoints), impeccable honesty and ethics, an understanding of the needs of people and an invitational charisma and personality that is, well, difficult to not like and gravitate toward. Amanda is kind by nature, listens to everyone and considers all their opinions, and, even with a workload that is diverse and quite large, takes the time to talk and listen to everyone.

I have known, like everyone I suspect, good, indifferent, incompetent and bad leaders in my lifetime. Amanda is top tier in her qualifications, personality and motivation to help her community and the people in it. I strongly urge everyone to consider Amanda for reelection to county commissioner.

— Jon R. Wiener

Dean (retired) of Allied Health

A-B Tech Community College

Asheville