Letter: Beach-Ferrara favors an inclusive society

In their recent debate on WLOS, NC-11 congressional candidates Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Chuck Edwards took very different positions on a woman’s right to make her own reproductive health care decisions.

Beach-Ferrara stood firm on her stance that she supported a woman’s right to choose. She added that it should be the woman’s decision to make choices regarding her own body with only her doctor and those closest with her, not the government. A recent Public Policy Polling survey reports that 74% of North Carolina voters believe abortion should be legal.

Edwards said the decision of abortion belongs in the state’s hands. He supports the state ban on abortions beyond 20 weeks of pregnancy. However, since he previously has stated that he believes that life begins at conception, he likely favors greater restrictions or a total ban.

Consequently, as we ready ourselves to vote in the upcoming 2022 general election, we should note which candidates believe in a free and open society where the rights of all people are respected. Too often, the candidates of the current Republican Party do not seem to value the restoration of full rights to all citizens in our country.

Fortunately for us in Western North Carolina, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara has had a career dedicated to seeking justice for all under the rule of law. She favors an inclusive society that maintains rights, fairness and opportunity for every citizen.

— Frank L. Fox

Asheville