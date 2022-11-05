Letter: Beach-Ferrara favors an inclusive society

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

In their recent debate on WLOS, NC-11 congressional candidates Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Chuck Edwards took very different positions on a woman’s right to make her own reproductive health care decisions.

Beach-Ferrara stood firm on her stance that she supported a woman’s right to choose. She added that it should be the woman’s decision to make choices regarding her own body with only her doctor and those closest with her, not the government. A recent Public Policy Polling survey reports that 74% of North Carolina voters believe abortion should be legal.

Edwards said the decision of abortion belongs in the state’s hands. He supports the state ban on abortions beyond 20 weeks of pregnancy. However, since he previously has stated that he believes that life begins at conception, he likely favors greater restrictions or a total ban.

Consequently, as we ready ourselves to vote in the upcoming 2022 general election, we should note which candidates believe in a free and open society where the rights of all people are respected. Too often, the candidates of the current Republican Party do not seem to value the restoration of full rights to all citizens in our country.

Fortunately for us in Western North Carolina, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara has had a career dedicated to seeking justice for all under the rule of law. She favors an inclusive society that maintains rights, fairness and opportunity for every citizen.

— Frank L. Fox
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.