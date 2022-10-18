Letter: Edwards is committed to educators

I’m voting to reelect Amanda Edwards for Buncombe County commissioner this November because she is firmly committed to educators.

Having worked as a teacher in North Carolina since 1997, I can state without hesitation that we need county leaders who support us and recognize the challenges that we face. Amanda has been in our corner since she first took office in 2018. She not only advocates for educators but also for causes such as affordable housing, farmland preservation and emergency services. Her warm heart and sharp mind are always with the marginalized and underserved in our region.

Because we need her leadership now more than ever, please join me in voting for Amanda in the general election on Nov. 8!

— Ellen J. Perry

Weaverville