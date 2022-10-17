Letter: ‘Best Of’ should only be positive

In regard to the letter from Keynon Lake [“School Staffer Doesn’t Deserve ‘Best Of’ Vilification,” Sept. 28, Xpress] regarding the person “winning” third place in the best “Local Villain” category, I found your editor’s response highly inappropriate and insufficient.
Your “Best Of” contest is a welcome and helpful celebration of some of the good about WNC by acknowledging many people’s accomplishments. To have a negative “Best Local Villain” category is in direct contrast to that greater, positive intention and leaves readers with no meaningful explanation and the “winner” with no means to defend him/herself.
In these days where we are surrounded by the negative and the arguing about most everything, this category doesn’t belong in your survey. Stick to “The Best.”
— Randy Bell
Asheville
