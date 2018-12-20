Letter: End rule of NC GOP miscreants

Republicans in North Carolina talk a lot about the integrity of the vote, which is diabolical since they are the state’s main purveyors of electoral cheating. The leaders of the Republican Party here know that actual voting fraud is extremely rare, but they also know that as only the third-largest political group in the state, behind Democrats and independents, their chances of winning a fair election are pretty slim. So they cheat. In 2011, Republicans carved up the state into perfectly gerrymandered districts that ensured, they hoped, a permanent veto-proof majority in Raleigh and Republican dominance in the congressional districts.

You might think that the state’s Republican leadership would be satisfied with that crude takeover, but you’d be wrong. The conniving and plotting against their enemies continues unabated, with new schemes rolled out in every electoral season. Now they’ve persuaded a majority of voters to sanction “common-sense” voter IDs, with the details to come later. Based on past performance, it is certain that Republicans will figure out ways to make IDs work for them by depressing the vote among folks who tend to vote for Democrats.

The thuggish behavior of the North Carolina GOP has been a disaster, making us a national laughingstock, and there needs to be some kind of reckoning, and soon. Government run by liars and cheats, for liars and cheats, cannot, will not, last forever. It is way past time to bring democracy back to North Carolina and end the rule of the miscreants.

— Michael Carlebach

Asheville