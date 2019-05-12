Letter: Experienced movie critics wanted

I have tried to read the movie reviews by assorted interested citizens, but I won’t anymore.

I am so disappointed [former Xpress movie critic] Scott Douglas was “thrown under the bus” for reasons I don’t understand. As a movie fan, I appreciate an educated and critical reviewer who is also a skilled writer. I grew familiar with his perspectives and could compare his with mine, thus making the review more useful to me, as well as an enjoyable read.

Movies are an art form, meant to be reviewed by an experienced and knowledgeable critic. When I want an amateur review, I ask my friends or family members. Ken “Cranky” Hanke must be rolling over in his grave.

I hope the powers that be will reconsider this decision and bring Scott’s reviews back to the Mountain Xpress. Please!

— Sherry Luft

Mountain Xpress reader for 20 years

Asheville