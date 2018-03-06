Letter: Fight back against government war on citizens

Our government has declared war on its citizens, especially the poor and the senior citizens. Our so-called president wants to do away with food stamps and send people boxes of food. The idea is absurd and would be way more expensive than food stamps.

He also wants to cut a lot of money out of the HUD program, which is providing assistance to needy seniors by providing help with their housing. I currently live in because the GOP destroyed my retirement fund in 2008 when they destroyed the economy.

The new tax law takes money from programs benefiting us citizens and gives it to the rich and to increase the war budget. We have a warmonger in the White House and a Congress who supports him. This affects us in Asheville. Fight back.

— Lloyd Kay

Asheville