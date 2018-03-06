Letter: Fight back against government war on citizens

Posted on by Letters
Write to Mountain Xpress
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Our government has declared war on its citizens, especially the poor and the senior citizens. Our so-called president wants to do away with food stamps and send people boxes of food. The idea is absurd and would be way more expensive than food stamps.

He also wants to cut a lot of money out of the HUD program, which is providing assistance to needy seniors by providing help with their housing. I currently live in because the GOP destroyed my retirement fund in 2008 when they destroyed the economy.

The new tax law takes money from programs benefiting us citizens and gives it to the rich and to increase the war budget. We have a warmonger in the White House and a Congress who supports him. This affects us in Asheville. Fight back.

— Lloyd Kay
Asheville

SHARE
About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Letter: Fight back against government war on citizens

  1. Jason

    Fight back!!? Fight back!!? The government has access to our calls, emails, texts, etc etc…. ANYTHING the government (judge and jury) deems a threat; thru the NATIONA DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT (signed into law 11 pm New Year’s Eve 2011 by OBAMA) they can detain you indefinitely w/out due process… so good luck fighting back…
    And please don’t tell me to vote!! 2.8 million more people voted for Hillary in the lowest voter turnout in recent history…. and we still have that lunatic in office…
    Our vote means nothing; campaign finance donations determine outcomes…. thanx to our disgusting SUPREME COURT

  2. John Penley

    Thank you. I agree and the US will be spending massive amounts of money on the military and nuclear weapons with the new budget but not for food or helping the poor.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.