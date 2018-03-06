Our government has declared war on its citizens, especially the poor and the senior citizens. Our so-called president wants to do away with food stamps and send people boxes of food. The idea is absurd and would be way more expensive than food stamps.
He also wants to cut a lot of money out of the HUD program, which is providing assistance to needy seniors by providing help with their housing. I currently live in because the GOP destroyed my retirement fund in 2008 when they destroyed the economy.
The new tax law takes money from programs benefiting us citizens and gives it to the rich and to increase the war budget. We have a warmonger in the White House and a Congress who supports him. This affects us in Asheville. Fight back.
— Lloyd Kay
Asheville
2 thoughts on “Letter: Fight back against government war on citizens”
Fight back!!? Fight back!!? The government has access to our calls, emails, texts, etc etc…. ANYTHING the government (judge and jury) deems a threat; thru the NATIONA DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT (signed into law 11 pm New Year’s Eve 2011 by OBAMA) they can detain you indefinitely w/out due process… so good luck fighting back…
And please don’t tell me to vote!! 2.8 million more people voted for Hillary in the lowest voter turnout in recent history…. and we still have that lunatic in office…
Our vote means nothing; campaign finance donations determine outcomes…. thanx to our disgusting SUPREME COURT
Thank you. I agree and the US will be spending massive amounts of money on the military and nuclear weapons with the new budget but not for food or helping the poor.