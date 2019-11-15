Letter: Frequency trumps later bus hours

In regard to last week’s article on a proposed tax for later buses next summer [“New Delays Expected for Transit Hours Extension,” Oct. 30, Xpress], I want to voice support for whose opinion was in the issue two weeks ago that outlined the need for more frequent buses [“Asheville Bus System Needs Cash Infusion,” Oct. 23, Xpress].
If we focus on a more frequent sustainable transit system (and that doesn’t have to be all day), more people might be attracted to the idea of riding the buses and then be in more support of the quarter-cent tax. This seems more important than later bus hours.
— Drew Angstead
Asheville
