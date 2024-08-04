Letter: General Assembly should let cities take action on plastic

North Carolinians dispose of an estimated $41.4 million worth of plastic annually, and in just one year, they throw away enough plastic bottles to line the length of the Blue Ridge Parkway 642 times, according to North Carolina Health News. So why did the N.C. GOP General Assembly block plastic bans?

On Sept. 22, 2023, state lawmakers included a provision in the state budget prohibiting municipalities from enacting bans or fees on plastic bags and other single-use plastics. This has hindered local initiatives aimed at reducing plastic waste, especially in Asheville, where in much of 2023, there was a lot of local support toward a plastic-bag ban. Plastic bags offer much more harm than good as plastic bags can take up to 1,000 years to decompose fully. A plastic-bag ban would mean a focus on reusable bags and paper bags, which create significantly less pollution.

The justification for this provision is primarily centered around maintaining regulatory uniformity across the state and alleviating potential burdens on businesses. However, this approach ignores the pressing need for local governments to take action based on their specific environmental and public health needs. Cities such as Durham and Asheville were exploring bans or fees on plastic bags to address local waste management challenges and reduce environmental impact.

Furthermore, the argument that plastic bag fees disproportionately affect low-income communities overlooks the broader environmental justice issues. Low-income communities often bear the brunt of pollution and waste management problems. For instance, the GFL Sampson County Landfill, located near such communities, is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases among municipal landfills in the U.S.

It’s imperative that we recognize the long-term costs of maintaining the status quo. Plastic bags not only harm the environment but also incur significant costs for waste management systems. Mecklenburg County officials have pointed out that plastic bags cause operational issues and increase the costs of recycling efforts.

We need to move toward sustainable solutions that prioritize both environmental health and social equity. This includes rethinking our reliance on single-use plastics and empowering local governments to implement effective waste reduction policies. Consumer education and voluntary measures, while helpful, are not sufficient to address the scale of the plastic waste problem.

I urge North Carolina legislators to reconsider their stance and allow municipalities the flexibility to implement measures that protect our environment and communities. The health of our planet and future generations depends on our actions today.

— Sal Ward

Swannanoa