Letter: Gerrymandering is cheating

Earlier this year in Nashville, Tenn., the state legislature expelled two of the “Tennessee Three” who protested for gun laws after a school shooting. The press covered the story extensively, and people across the country were outraged by the Republicans’ blatant misuse of their power in attempting to silence their voices.

So where is the outrage and press coverage when the North Carolina legislature implements a plan to dilute the votes and essentially silence the voices of nearly half its population? The newly released, heavily gerrymandered maps mean that the N.C. U.S. House delegation will change to 10-4 or even 11-3 favoring the Republicans from the current 7-7 representation of our purple state.

Here in Buncombe County, the Democrats have held three state representative seats since 2014. The new map targets Lindsey Prather, with the 115th District redrawn to move it from a “safe Democratic” to a “leans Republican” seat. Already the Republican-controlled state legislature has gerrymandered itself veto-proof majorities in both chambers. These new maps will likely extend those majorities.

The Republicans in Raleigh have passed unpopular laws like the 12-week abortion ban, which requires mandatory counseling designed to discourage abortion, multiple doctor visits and a waiting period. They have imposed voter suppression laws, rolled back environmental protections and passed a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that targets LGBTQ students.

This all makes me mad, actually furious. In a state that voted for Trump by only 1%, our representation in Raleigh and Washington should not be so lopsided. All voices need to be heard. Those in power should respect the people, not cheat through gerrymandering, voter suppression and stripping the governor of his power. The tyranny of these Republicans is breathtaking. Surely this is as or more egregious than the actions in Tennessee. Where is the outrage to this injustice, to the blatant cheating?

— Debbie Resnick
Asheville

5 thoughts on "Letter: Gerrymandering is cheating

  1. WNC

    North Carolina was led by Democratic for about 100 years. The Gerrymandering they imposed made anything being complained about today look nonexistent.

    2
    • Enlightened Enigma

      Yep…gerrymandering was understood by the clueless masses to be fine as it was always done by the Democrat party of power mongering…for over 100 years in NC until 2010…

      • Voirdire

        …”the clueless masses” huh? ..lol. I love how the whacked out brown shirts always have the inside track on political acumen/ insight …sigh. Well, we know the Rump loves and appreciates you and yours! …always! …well kinda, at least until you’re no longer mildly useful ;)

  2. Voirdire

    It’s gerrymandering by the NC MAGA fascists to keep a grip on the apartheid that they’ve wrought and intend to keep in place. Plain and simple.

  3. T100

    That was an insightful comment for a Democrat. I was expecting to hear that NC has two GOP senators because of Gerrymandering ;-)

