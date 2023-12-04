Letter: We need new leadership in Asheville

The City of Asheville and Buncombe County have sent out their annual property tax notices, so this seems like a good time to question the city’s spending priorities.

In 2016, Asheville residents voted for a $74 million bond referendum that was supposed to be allocated between parks and recreation, affordable housing and transportation. Yet despite these additional funds, in 2021, the Jones Park playground in North Asheville was demolished because the city could not afford repairs.

Since 2017, the city has received:

1. The $74 million of bond monies.

2. Record-breaking tax revenues — due in part to HCA Healthcare’s purchase of Mission.

3. Millions of federal dollars under the American Rescue Plan/COVID relief funds.

4. Millions of dollars saved since June 2020 by having a skeleton police force with approximately 42% fewer Asheville Police Department employees.

5. Increased monies from permits and fees.

Although an abundance of funds has been flowing into the city coffer, city leaders have failed to fulfill their most basic duty to maintain the city’s valuable assets and infrastructure.

Under Mayor Esther Manheimer, her City Council and City Manager Debra Campbell, taxes and fees keep going up, while basic infrastructure is being neglected and increasingly falling into disrepair. Examples of such assets and infrastructure include the following:

• Parking garages — urgent repairs are needed to the tune of $11.3 million to avoid more cost or even a structural collapse [avl.mx/d73].

• Harrah’s Cherokee Center/ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium — $1.4 million of repairs needed.

• McCormick Field is in need of $37.5 million in repairs and upgrades.

• Streets and sidewalks rival those in less developed countries.

• Schools [avl.mx/d74].

• Water system — most city residents remember the water system failure that occurred last Christmas. Has anything been done to prevent this from happening again?

It is apparent that we need new leadership in Asheville. If you are weary of the high taxes, roads filled with potholes, cracked or absent sidewalks, having a skeleton police force and subpar schools, I hope you will be inspired to run for City Council.

In the meantime, I urge you to contact Asheville City Council (AshevilleNCCouncil@ashevillenc.gov) and Debra Campbell, the city manager, (dcampbell@ashevillenc.gov) and call on them to start doing their job.

— L. Cash

Asheville