Letter: Give the gift of reading (and choose WNC authors)

According to Reading is Fundamental, the nation’s largest children literacy nonprofit, [there is] a direct connection between reading and setting our children on a path of growth and opportunity. We all want the best for our children and want them to grow up to be happy and healthy, build good relationships and find success in life.

Many studies have shown that students who read love learning and do well in school. Reading is also calming and promotes a sense of well-being and sets them up to better succeed in these areas. Reading improves concentration, vocabulary, language skills, imagination, creativity, listening skills, longer attention spans and empathy to other people. This year, give the gift of reading to children and young adults you know.

When you go to buy a book, select a book from a local author. Western North Carolina is fortunate to have talented authors who write for children and young adults. Buying a local author’s book is good for the local economy and good for our children.

Here is a selection of some local authors and books: … Pat Meece Davis (The Night the Dancing Stopped), Deanna K. Klingel (Cracks in the Ice, Spokes), Robert Beatty [the Serafina series] and Johanna M. Erlenbach of Flat Rock with The Whispered Promise and in 2018 … Just Between Friends in the Mystery of the Dirty Hand Print.

To find their books, check out your local bookstore, go online to the author’s website or an online bookseller. This year, give the gift that keeping giving for a lifetime and supports our local economy and authors. [If you are] looking for a local bookstore and other local businesses for great gifts, go to 2017 Best of WNC award winners guide found at http://avl.mx/4g5.

— Gary Heisey

Hendersonville