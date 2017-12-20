Letter: Consider adopting a pet this holiday season

After losing our cat about a year ago, we thought we would never get another pet, but after a while we realized how much we missed having one and how empty the house seemed. We went to the animal shelter recently and brought home the sweetest cat we have ever had, and we have had many.

It was the best Christmas gift we could give ourselves. We had a great experience with the staff; they were very helpful in finding the right one for us and, for a reasonable adoption fee, our new cat was spayed, had her shots and was microchipped in case she gets lost.

Please consider adopting a pet from Brother Wolf or the Humane Society this Christmas season. These animals really need a good home, and most shelter animals are very grateful to get one.

Also, don’t forget about the ones that are a little older. They still have many good years left; they really need to be adopted and are often overlooked for the younger ones. They can make great companions for other pets and for adults, too, and are also easier than puppies and kittens for many people. We saw some great older animals there that really wanted a home.

We also saw animals there like a lop-eared, really friendly rabbit and hamsters. Please give these pets a home for the holidays; [they will make a] wonderful gift for yourself and your family! Merry Christmas and happy holidays.

— Kelli Perry and Keith McGuire

Asheville