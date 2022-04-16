Letter: Good sidewalks should be city priority

Reading the city’s website, I was very disappointed that providing for an accessible city is not a priority to this City Council. Providing sidewalks and multiuse paths that connect our city is good for the entire community, regardless of race, education or income.

People in wheelchairs and those with strollers are dependent on the city to provide sidewalks and multiuse paths that are in good condition so that they have freedom of movement. Providing good sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act is the right thing to do, and it is the law.

Asheville is home to many seniors, and they deserve walkways that they can use. I would like to hear from the City Council on how they will be funding improving our desperately needed sidewalks in the coming year.

— Mike J. Zukoski

Asheville