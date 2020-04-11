Letter: Goodbye to Haywood Street trees

Haywood Street lost some very good friends in front of the Pack Library and Malaprop’s Bookstore/Cafe and other storefronts down the street when some beautiful trees were cut down recently.
I’ve been told that the sewage lines needed to be replaced. Those shady trees gave much beauty and respite to us all. They will be missed. Too sad.
— Gardner Hathaway
Asheville
Editor’s note: Xpress contacted Polly McDaniel, communications specialist with the city of Asheville, and she offered the following response: “Many of the trees along Haywood Street had to be removed in preparation for streetscape and infrastructure improvements along the corridor as part of the Haywood Streetscape construction project. More trees will be planted than removed, and the new trees will be installed in larger tree pits. Sidewalks will be expanded and pedestrian safety will be significantly improved. More information is available at [avl.mx/6h4].”
