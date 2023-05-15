Letter: GOP’s focus on drag queens isn’t about protecting children

Where are children more in danger: a drag show or a house of worship? N.C. House Bill 673 asserts the focus of our fear should be those female impersonators who dance across the stage, call out bingo numbers and occasionally read books to children. Anyone who performs in a drag show in public could be arrested and charged with a crime under a new bill proposed by North Carolina Republican lawmakers, including sponsor Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth. Zenger filed the bill after receiving complaints about a drag show at a local community college.

Many conservatives are quick to equate drag queens with pedophilia and other forms of child abuse, but the weight of historical evidence should make us more concerned about trusting children in the company of priests and youth pastors.

In 2022, Southern Baptists released a previously secret list of hundreds of pastors and other church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse, including 30 North Carolinians. There have been thousands of reported cases of sexual abuse among Catholic priests and the subsequent cover-up of their abuse by archdioceses across the country. In 2019, the Diocese of Charlotte published a list of 14 clergy who were credibly accused of child sexual abuse, including Michael Joseph Kelleher, who served at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hendersonville.

In recent headlines, a Franklin, Tenn., pastor was arrested in April, accused of using his church’s internet to upload images of child sexual abuse. In February, a Pennsylvania grand jury accused nine men with connections to Jehovah’s Witnesses to cases of sexual abuse.

All forms of child sexual abuse, child pornography and exploitation should be condemned and prosecuted, but the Republican Party’s laser focus on drag shows isn’t about protecting children. It’s political theater and a waste of time and energy.

— John Owens

Hendersonville