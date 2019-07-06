Letter: Greed, corruption and the decline of Asheville

All the things that made Asheville desirable are rapidly disappearing as greedy real estate developers exploit the charm of Asheville and Western North Carolina. With their greed came the air pollution caused by the traffic from the tourists who believed the hype and came to stay in overly priced corporate hotels so that they can mill around downtown and eat high-priced mediocre food. Low wages, corporate landlords, lack of rent control, high prices, brutal traffic, the fake homeless, street crime and white collar crime have all combined to make Asheville an increasingly undesirable place in which to call home.

Let’s look at Asheville’s crime and public safety issues. According the website Neighborhood Scout, Asheville’s crime rate is [higher than] Chicago’s: [avl.mx/67j].

Neighborhood Scout only reports street crime. … In terms of dollars and cents and lives lost, corporate crime does far more damage to society than street crime.

One role of government is to protect good people from bad people and improve quality of life. This is not happening here. … My wife, grandson and I have been accosted at least five times by dangerous mental patients and transient panhandlers. The only time we go downtown now is for the ballgames.

Asheville has lost most of its charm thanks to the hype, corporate infestations, wages lower than … the state average, crumbling streets, brutal traffic, price gouging, poor health care and the lust for tourist dollars. The influx of money has not trickled down to the residents in the form of better streets, public safety, amenities or lower taxes. I can only suspect that some of the money went into the pockets of members of our city and county governments.

— Chris Brady

Asheville