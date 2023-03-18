Letter: Guaranteed results for downtown’s woes

Editor’s note : Most of the letters about downtown Asheville in the March 15 issue came in after a recent Xpress newsletter that highlighted three articles covering concerns about public safety and cleanliness downtown. Those stories can be found at avl.mx/chu , avl.mx/chw and avl.mx/cht . To sign up for Xpress’ free newsletter, go to avl.mx/8st .

Want to see immediate improvements to the ghastly state of downtown Asheville? Move the mayor’s office to the now-abandoned police substation on Haywood Street.

