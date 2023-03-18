Letter: The sad decline of downtown Asheville

I moved to Asheville in 2011, when downtown was safe and friendly. In the past years, there has been a very large increase in crime, drugs, violence and a large homeless population.

Needless to say, I haven’t gone anywhere near downtown in several years because of these very sad changes and don’t expect to in the foreseeable future.

When I decided to move to Asheville from Florida, I couldn’t wait to get here. At that time, Asheville was a dynamic, friendly city with a strong community of creative people, a diverse population and a thriving downtown. Now, I barely recognize it and have reservations about living here.

We all know the priorities, and they are past needing to be dealt with.

— Marsha Collins

Asheville

Editor’s note: Most of the letters about downtown Asheville in the March 15 issue came in after a recent Xpress newsletter that highlighted three articles covering concerns about public safety and cleanliness downtown. Those stories can be found at avl.mx/chu, avl.mx/chw and avl.mx/cht. To sign up for Xpress’ free newsletter, go to avl.mx/8st.