Am I wrong? It looks pretty simple to me. Hire 40% more policemen, pay them a salary so they can live in Asheville and put them where they are needed the most — downtown Asheville.
— Barbara Newman Asheville
Editor’s note: Most of the letters about downtown Asheville in the March 15 issue came in after a recent Xpress newsletter that highlighted three articles covering concerns about public safety and cleanliness downtown. Those stories can be found at avl.mx/chu, avl.mx/chw and avl.mx/cht. To sign up for Xpress’ free newsletter, go to avl.mx/8st.
One thought on “Letter: Improving dreadful downtown Asheville”
Ms Newman, because your solution is too obvious. Our keystone kouncil needs to hire some consultants (preferably from out of state), put the recommendations in a binder in a room (probably an entire building by now), hold some absurd charrettes (an asheville special word for a planning meeting) and declare success.
The closing of the downtown police station was one of the dumber decisions made, and there are so many to choose from. Why would you want to deploy your force where the people are and where the crime is?