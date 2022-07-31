Letter: Help the homeless children first

Read the piece on the homeless adults that the county needs to help or look into. Think that is their choice, and how many are or have been local residents who could not afford to live here?

Think the article about 850 homeless children has more of a priority. There should be zero homeless children because they do not have a choice.

Think Buncombe County is more interested in tourist dollars than spending on homeless people.

I am not trying to be mean about this, but there are choices out there for adults, and there are no choices for children. Think it might be time for Buncombe County to think outside the box and step up its game.

Let the state start helping the children first, then maybe the county will get up a committee to look into helping the adults.

Remember, it is not just this area. It is nationwide and not getting any better.

— Leonard Nickerson

Swannanoa