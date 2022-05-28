Letter: Hendersonville project is neither smart nor sustainable

What about smart, sustainable growth?

There is a $4 million development proposal imminent before Hendersonville City Council for final vote on June 2. It involves decimating a 161-acre farm composed of gentle rolling hills, pastureland, forest and wetlands. The plan to build 461 dwelling units, composed of 300 apartments across 13 buildings and 161 single-family homes is ill-advised, impractical and, frankly, insane. This means that 900-plus cars a day would empty onto a 20-foot-wide minor thoroughfare, a road that now sees perhaps 15-25 cars twice a day. Of course, the plan to fit all these cars is to widen the road to 70 feet. This will involve clear-cutting a 50-foot-wide swath of first-growth mature trees in the forest.

There is a large wildlife habitat/corridor on the property and includes white squirrels, rabbits, possums, raccoons, deer, turkey, hawks, birds, waterfowl, cranes and herons. These animals, as well as a balanced aquatic ecosystem, are supported by the wetlands, a system of waterways emanating from Mud Creek. The wildlife habitat and aquatic ecosystem will most certainly be destroyed by development construction, reduced or absent canopy cover to guard against predators and the magnified noise level from construction.

Further, the development will empty the aforementioned 900-plus cars onto Tracy Grove Road, an already curvy and dangerous road. The intersection of Tracy Grove Road and Dana Road, as well as the Duncan Hill Road and Four Seasons Boulevard intersection, will be highly impacted as well. Even if road improvements were made and traffic were redesigned, this would take close to a year. Drivers in the city are already fed up with the maze of traffic problems that exist. We don’t need more development in the city when our streets can barely sustain what we currently carry.

These are just a few of the many reasons why this development is neither smart nor sustainable growth. This decision will impact the entire city, not just our neighborhood. Please contact all City Council members and the mayor with your resolute “no.” Your voice makes a difference. Go to [avl.mx/blp] for member contact information.

— Friends of Tracy Grove
Stephanie Sawyer
Hendersonville

One thought on "Letter: Hendersonville project is neither smart nor sustainable

  1. westworldemployee7

    The powers that be have no interest in preserving nature or considering the needs of the current inhabitants!

    Hendersonville has become overcrowded, filthy and overrun with drugs! Just saw the SWAT team out in Historic (hah!) West HVL – yet again!

    We need to ban AirBNBs…there are no rentals left! And people making a crappy $12/hr can’t afford $2,000/month rental homes!

    The pols must be getting very nice payouts from the greedy, corrupt developers! They’re determined to take down every tree!!!

