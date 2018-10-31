Letter: Higgins has the qualifications for sheriff

So, Mr. [Quentin] Miller, the Democratic candidate for sheriff, has 11 years as an MP and 25 years as a police officer. A fine record, but it won’t make a lot of difference or matter how many bad guys have been arrested in the past. When the sheriff steps into his office, he becomes an administrator of the most important office in Buncombe County.

The sheriff has 430 employees working for him and 604 inmates in the detention center and jail, and their well-being and safety all rest on the sheriff’s shoulders. He must maintain a working relationship with the schools superintendent, county manager and commissioners, with the top priority of keeping our children safe. He makes sure the schools’ resource officers are among the best. He also has the responsibility of court security, providing officers for this daily task. It is important that he maintains a cordial and respectful relationship with the judges and district attorney, too.

The Sheriff’s Department has a budget of over $38 million. He needs to have knowledge of how a budget works, and he again must work with the county manager and commissioners in preparing it every year, for it is a very important aspect of the sheriff’s job. I am barely touching on the work ahead required for the sheriff to run the department. The good news is he will have a well-trained and smart group of retiring Sheriff Van Duncan’s officers to work with.

Now, I need to tell you about Shad Higgins, the Republican candidate for sheriff. He is a well-respected, successful business owner and has been for a big part of his life. Over the years, he has given many people jobs, and he enjoys working with them. He knows how budgets work and says they don’t scare him. He knows the hard work required in running a business. He is a Christian and has no criminal record. He is comfortable being a public relations man for the department. Shad will make a great sheriff because he has the qualifications the county needs. He would appreciate your vote.

— Peggy T. Bennett

Leicester

Editor’s note: Bennett reports that she has helped Higgins with his campaign by hosting a meet-and-greet event for him in Leicester.