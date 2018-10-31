Letter: Higgins has the qualifications for sheriff

So, Mr. [Quentin] Miller, the Democratic candidate for sheriff, has 11 years as an MP and 25 years as a police officer. A fine record, but it won’t make a lot of difference or matter how many bad guys have been arrested in the past. When the sheriff steps into his office, he becomes an administrator of the most important office in Buncombe County.
The sheriff has 430 employees working for him and 604 inmates in the detention center and jail, and their well-being and safety all rest on the sheriff’s shoulders. He must maintain a working relationship with the schools superintendent, county manager and commissioners, with the top priority of keeping our children safe. He makes sure the schools’ resource officers are among the best. He also has the responsibility of court security, providing officers for this daily task. It is important that he maintains a cordial and respectful relationship with the judges and district attorney, too.
The Sheriff’s Department has a budget of over $38 million. He needs to have knowledge of how a budget works, and he again must work with the county manager and commissioners in preparing it every year, for it is a very important aspect of the sheriff’s job. I am barely touching on the work ahead required for the sheriff to run the department. The good news is he will have a well-trained and smart group of retiring Sheriff Van Duncan’s officers to work with.
Now, I need to tell you about Shad Higgins, the Republican candidate for sheriff. He is a well-respected, successful business owner and has been for a big part of his life. Over the years, he has given many people jobs, and he enjoys working with them. He knows how budgets work and says they don’t scare him. He knows the hard work required in running a business. He is a Christian and has no criminal record. He is comfortable being a public relations man for the department. Shad will make a great sheriff because he has the qualifications the county needs. He would appreciate your vote.
— Peggy T. Bennett
Leicester
Editor’s note: Bennett reports that she has helped Higgins with his campaign by hosting a meet-and-greet event for him in Leicester.
3 thoughts on “Letter: Higgins has the qualifications for sheriff”
Higgins on how to combat opiods: “I would like to see us go after the small street level dealers instead of trying to get to the big guy. If we take all the small fish out of a pond, the small fish reflecting as the street level dealers, then the big fish will end up starving.”
http://www.bpr.org/post/buncombe-county-sheriffs-election-features-candidates-very-different-views
This should be enough to tell you that he would have no idea what he’s doing in law enforcement.
I agree – it is like he’s never noticed the failed War on Drugs which tried this approach for years! Take out the “small fish” and new ones will crop up immediately. On top of this, he has no qualifications whatsoever for this role – owning a tire business does not make you qualified for a public service role.
“He is a Christian. Why does she feel this matters?”