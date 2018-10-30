Letter: Miller has right qualifications for sheriff

Recently, when asked how he differs from his opponents, Buncombe County sheriff candidate Shad Higgins said he didn’t know because “I haven’t seen any published information on the other candidates’ plans.”

Wait, what? You’ve been running for most of this year. You’ve debated your opponent, Quentin Miller, twice! But you’ve neither taken the time to learn his positions, nor I must presume even listened to him when you’ve been together?

If I’m to believe you, then you don’t know that Quentin was an MP for 11 years and retired from the Asheville Police Department as sergeant, having served our community for 25 years.

You must not know that Quentin plans to hold regular town halls to build community rapport. Or that our opioid crisis will be one of Quentin’s top priorities.

Is it really possible that you’re unaware of Quentin’s thoughts regarding diversity, including plans to elevate more women into leadership positions?

I guess you’re also unaware that Quentin’s endorsements include the Buncombe County Association of Teachers, North Carolina Association of Teachers and Police Benevolent Association.

Is this the type of leadership you would bring to the sheriff’s department, Mr. Higgins? A head-in-the-sand approach to problem-solving?

As the successful owner of Weaverville Tire & Wheel, I’ve no doubt that you can balance a budget, Mr. Higgins, any more than I doubt you could balance my tires. But do you have the skills necessary to balance the fragile relationship that can exist between law enforcement and the community it’s sworn to protect?

I can’t see it. So I’ll be voting for Quentin Miller for Buncombe County sheriff on Nov. 6. I urge others to do so, too.

— Stephen Advokat

Asheville