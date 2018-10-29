Letter: Turner has the tools to better his hometown

As a mother of three children, a marriage and family therapist, and active member in my community, I will be supporting Brian Turner for the N.C. House of Representatives.

I had the pleasure of meeting Brian in a neighbor’s home last month. Before jumping into his agenda, he took the time to ask me what issues are of importance to my family and community. He listened respectfully and thoughtfully, even though my list, like many Americans today, is too long to process in a two-hour visit.

I come from a long line of public educators, and my oldest son is enrolled in Buncombe County Schools. I believe in supporting public education, our teachers, the administrators and the support staff from the bottom up. North Carolina has become one of the worst states in the country in regard to the money allocated for each child and teacher pay. This is unacceptable.

I was thrilled to learn that Brian has experience working in higher education and understands the pros and cons to our public schools on a systemic level. Brian worked at UNC Asheville as the director of corporate and foundation relations and then as the assistant vice chancellor. This hands-on experience in the field gives me hope that he has the knack to tackle this issue.

As a family therapist, we discussed addiction’s devastating effects. I was so proud to tell Brian that my husband, who is a clinical social worker and addictions specialist, was the one to help give him a tour of their local addiction treatment facility. It really left an impression on me that Brian took the time to delve into Asheville’s resources to see what’s being done and how it can be improved. Brian genuinely wants to better his hometown and has the motivation and intellect to do so.

— Marissa Kent-White

Asheville

Editor’s note: Kent-White says she is volunteering with Turner’s campaign by meeting with voters at an event and answering questions about the candidate.