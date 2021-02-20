Letter: Homeless camp removal shows need for better government response

The heartless action that destroyed a homeless encampment in Asheville on Feb. 1, one of the harshest weather days and nights of the season, is one that should shame those decision-makers responsible for ordering it to be done. While to err is human, to err in such a thoughtless, inhumane, cruel fashion, knowing those affected would most likely lose their belongings, their shelter, possibly not finding a place to shelter for the night, is inexcusable, in my opinion.
In addition, that government entities partner — one (Department of Transportation) destroying, the other (Asheville Police Department) supposedly rescuing — hardly makes sense to me, even under good weather conditions. If I had a choice, which obviously does not exist, my tax dollars would be spent only on providing assistance in these instances, just as my volunteer dollars do through various helping agencies in town.
So, the paradoxical situation is that we pay taxes to allow destruction of humans’ property, means of surviving and dignity, while we voluntarily pay to improve those circumstances. Again, it makes no sense.
I would much rather to be able to realistically expect government agencies to think and act positively toward all their constituents, assisting those volunteers who are already showing us the humanitarian way as well as finding creative ways to improve life for the many underserved in the area.
— Sandra Houts
Asheville
Editor’s note: The nonprofit BeLoved Asheville announced that, following public outcry, the NCDOT will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance about removing homeless camps (avl.mx/8zr). Meanwhile, the Citizen Times reported that city and DOT officials are working together on new guidelines about camp removals (avl.mx/8zs).
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.