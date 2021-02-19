Letter: The problem with urban food gardening

Urban food gardening is a cruel and destructive idea that is a major cause of homelessness on the part of the liberal elite, especially here in Asheville. Although suburban food gardening, over and near septic tanks and leach fields, is a viable idea, all land served by sewer lines is desperately needed for housing, both to end homelessness and to save fuel by reducing commuting distances.

The climate just can’t tolerate people commuting daily past food production instead of living closer to their jobs, and that’s in addition to homeless people needing to sleep in that space, roof or no roof; plus the difficulties inherent in keeping chemicals out of soils despite urban densities. It’s just a dumb idea and an elitist fixation among “progressives.”

Even mentioning commuting distances is a problem though, if it takes newsprint away from the overwhelming urgency of municipal environmental contraception.

—Alan Ditmore

Leicester