Letter: Hopes for Asheville’s reparations

My hope is that the people who lived in Asheville in the ’60s and ’70s (Black) will actually see or benefit somehow from funds awarded to the reparation cause.

Many times, funds get “ate up” in administrative costs or constant bickering about ways to spend funds (when people cannot agree on ways to use funds).

I understand this is a slow and meticulous process, but some who lived through that time in Asheville would love to say, “Reparations took place in Asheville.”

I have a somewhat different perspective. I would have funds be spent on building something up rather than tearing down the Vance Monument. I did not agree with withholding funding from the police.

If we (Blacks) had listened more to the Rev. Wesley Grant instead of completely dismissing him, we might have more Black neighborhoods and Black businesses today.

— Anthony Williams

Durham