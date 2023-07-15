Letter: Hopes for Asheville’s reparations

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

My hope is that the people who lived in Asheville in the ’60s and ’70s (Black) will actually see or benefit somehow from funds awarded to the reparation cause.

Many times, funds get “ate up” in administrative costs or constant bickering about ways to spend funds (when people cannot agree on ways to use funds).

I understand this is a slow and meticulous process, but some who lived through that time in Asheville would love to say, “Reparations took place in Asheville.”

I have a somewhat different perspective. I would have funds be spent on building something up rather than tearing down the Vance Monument. I did not agree with withholding funding from the police.

If we (Blacks) had listened more to the Rev. Wesley Grant instead of completely dismissing him, we might have more Black neighborhoods and Black businesses today.

— Anthony Williams
Durham

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Letter: Hopes for Asheville’s reparations

  2. WNC

    If your life circle say’s you can’t do it, statistics are against you.

    If your life circle say’s you can do it, statistics are with you.

    * People who plan to fail like to hang around other people who live to explain why they can’t succeed

    If you’ve every played on a lot of sports teams you know the difference.

    One team says we’re going to find away to do it, doesn’t matter if our best couple players go down!

    One team with lots of potential says we’re going to find a way to loose.
    Its great to see a lot of new businesses opening across America by first and second generation new business owners.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.