Letter: How not to alleviate the local housing crisis

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Three years ago, the Buncombe County commissioners provided a $27 million tax incentive package to recruit a $20 billion company (Pratt & Whitney) to a tract of land owned by Biltmore Farms. This was during a pandemic when our residents were losing their jobs, businesses, even their lives.

Now, during an affordable housing crisis, Biltmore Farms requested that adjoining property, zoned for residential and commercial services use, be rezoned for employment, presumably so more aerospace/tech industries can locate there? We cannot be sure.

As with the Pratt & Whitney plant, they are keeping the land’s use under wraps. Let’s hope they tell the public what it will be used for, especially if again, millions of our tax dollars are used to help recruit members of this same industry. And let’s hope that these businesses will pay their employees a living wage so they can afford to live where they work.

The Board of Commissioners’ actions raise the question: Is this how they are going to deal with the affordable housing crisis? Let’s hope not. However, it seems hope is all the county commissioners will give the working people who cannot afford to live here. #NoMoreSecretDeals

— Cynthia Heil
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.