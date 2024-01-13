Letter: Our positive experience at Mission ER

Mission Health doesn’t have the greatest reputation these days, so I wanted to share a positive experience my family and I had there last month.

My daughter had an adverse reaction to some medication, which landed us in the emergency room. As if that situation isn’t stressful enough, my husband and I didn’t know if we’d be able to be seen or what quality of care our child would receive. We were lucky to be first in line and were taken back promptly. The doctors and nurses were caring and competent, admitting our child for a long observation.

Thankfully, she was fine after the medicine worked its way out of her system. We left in the middle of the night, tired but with a healthy child!

We’re grateful to the Mission medical professionals who took such great care of our girl. As is often the case, there are good people working for awful corporations. I appreciate the people giving their best despite being in difficult work environments. They made a difference for us that night.

— Cameron Walker

Woodfin