Letter: How to pay for downtown remedies

Whatever is done, it should not mean more of a tax burden to locals, as we are slammed already with rising property taxes and everything else becoming so expensive.

The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority is sitting on millions of dollars in its coffers and should spend some of its money making downtown Asheville the tourism haven that it promises it is in all of its marketing efforts, but their promise is currently not delivered.

I realize that the North Carolina legislature decides what the TDA can spend its money on, but North Carolina will start losing tourism revenue if they don’t act soon.

And even though our state legislators may frown on Asheville’s left-leaning politics, I have to agree with Rupert Murdoch when he acknowledged that decisions made during “Fox News” coverage of the 2020 election were not about red or blue but about green. Asheville’s downtown issue is not just about safety, but about tourism green for North Carolina.

— Lyn Benjamin

Asheville

Editor’s note: Most of the letters about downtown Asheville in the March 15 issue came in after a recent Xpress newsletter that highlighted three articles covering concerns about public safety and cleanliness downtown. Those stories can be found at avl.mx/chu, avl.mx/chw and avl.mx/cht. To sign up for Xpress’ free newsletter, go to avl.mx/8st.