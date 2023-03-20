I saw the overview of the article about the meeting with business leaders and workers regarding safety concerns [“Fed Up: Workers Tell City Leaders About Fear and Frustration Over Downtown Crime, Violence,” March 8, Xpress]. I have been thinking about this problem, although have not been directly affected, with the exception of having to detour around people sleeping in front of businesses.
I am sure my suggestion will be nixed due to red tape, etc., but here goes: Why not bring in the National Guard to help assist the Asheville Police Department in the downtown area? They would be serving their country, and if the governor declared that Asheville needs a state of emergency, the National Guard could send, say, six-10 people to work the city area to help the crime situation. If citizens can be deputized, why not soldiers?
Just a thought. It could be handled quietly to be discreet, not making a big deal for the press to have a field day.
— Karen Johnson
Asheville
Editor’s note: Most of the letters about downtown Asheville in the March 15 issue came in after a recent Xpress newsletter that highlighted three articles covering concerns about public safety and cleanliness downtown. Those stories can be found at avl.mx/chu, avl.mx/chw and avl.mx/cht. To sign up for Xpress’ free newsletter, go to avl.mx/8st.
One thought on “Letter: National Guard could help with downtown safety”
Or, quite simply, the TDA, General Assembly, State of NC and City of Asheville could get on the same page and use tourism room tax money for expanded infrastructure, operations, higher law enforcement salaries, retention of the best….so as not to have to continually have to put out fires, lurch from one crisis to the next, and/or retrofit with costly National Guard resources and much higher taxes and a complete f-ed city later on…yeah, I know all the reasons we keep being told why these things can’t be done…so does anyone give a s-t what happens to this town and/or why locals will soon rise up against tourists and transients?