Letter: National Guard could help with downtown safety

I saw the overview of the article about the meeting with business leaders and workers regarding safety concerns [“Fed Up: Workers Tell City Leaders About Fear and Frustration Over Downtown Crime, Violence,” March 8, Xpress]. I have been thinking about this problem, although have not been directly affected, with the exception of having to detour around people sleeping in front of businesses.

I am sure my suggestion will be nixed due to red tape, etc., but here goes: Why not bring in the National Guard to help assist the Asheville Police Department in the downtown area? They would be serving their country, and if the governor declared that Asheville needs a state of emergency, the National Guard could send, say, six-10 people to work the city area to help the crime situation. If citizens can be deputized, why not soldiers?

Just a thought. It could be handled quietly to be discreet, not making a big deal for the press to have a field day.

— Karen Johnson

Asheville

Editor's note: Most of the letters about downtown Asheville in the March 15 issue came in after a recent Xpress newsletter that highlighted three articles covering concerns about public safety and cleanliness downtown. Those stories can be found at avl.mx/chu, avl.mx/chw and avl.mx/cht.