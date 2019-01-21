Letter: ‘Immocrats’ and abortion rights

The immigrant vote is a major threat to U.S. abortion rights and has already destroyed the March for Choice (replacing it with the March for Women’s Lives or Women’s March). There hasn’t been a major, single-issue march for choice in a decade, thanks to the immigrant vote (which also brought us anti-gay California Proposition 8)!
The Immocrats could trade for abortion funding at any level of government — nationwide for Trump’s wall — or locally for local immigration enforcement, zoning, local maternity coverage or practically anything else; but they’ve already let in too many Ortega/Maduro/Arafat anti-choice “progressives” to revive choice as a single issue at any level of government.
— Alan Ditmore
Leicester
