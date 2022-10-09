Letter: Important bonds depend on your vote

On Nov. 8, we will not only be voting for candidates, but for two important bonds for Buncombe County.

Please vote “Yes” for the housing bond, which will support affordable homes for people serving our community. Hospitality and restaurant workers, young farmers, entrepreneurs and young people who grew up here (and want to remain here) need affordable housing. As we’ve heard recently, many of these people are struggling to afford to live in this area.

Please vote “Yes” for the open space bond. This bond will support conservation, preserve farmland, protect our natural resources and beautiful views, and increase access to greenways. This will also support and nurture our young families and our longtime residents. This bond will enable Buncombe County to meet the 2030 goal of conserving 20% of its land.

Thank you very much for your consideration to vote “Yes” for these two bonds.

— Lisabeth Sample

Asheville