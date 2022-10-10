Letter: Brush kill leaves ugly mark

I just traveled extensively in the Eastern U.S. by car. Nowhere did I see the type of ugly, burnt band of chemical brush kill that I see all over North Carolina’s highway margins.

Who answers for this? Please find out and have them explain here. Thank you.

— Doug Zurick

Black Mountain

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted the N.C. Department of Transportation and received the following response from spokesperson Bridgette Barthe: “For safety reasons, it is necessary to apply herbicides in the growing season following mechanical cutting to ensure that vegetation does not impede on signage along the roadway. In most cases, brush cut in 2021 has already grown to several feet in height. This application ensures that future growth is reduced. NCDOT uses extreme care when applying herbicides and does so under supervision of licensed individuals. All products used by NCDOT are approved by the Environmental Protection Agency and applied according to the manufacturer’s instructions.”