Letter: Is this the city centerpiece we want?

[Regarding “A Dark Cloud: Downtown Dodged a Mall, but Substation Now Looms,” Aug. 10, Xpress, and “Update on City of Asheville and Duke Energy Partnership to Identify a Suitable Site for Duke Energy Rebuild of Critical Power Infrastructure in Downtown Asheville,” Sept. 16, Xpress website:]

So this city/area that gets its tourists from its mountain beauty is going to have a new landmark in its center?

Trees, etc., give way to a maze of “electric hardware”? How creative … not! But surely it will draw tourists. Who created this idea? Maybe it wasn’t “created” but “sold” to Council members.

— Emily L. Cooper

Asheville