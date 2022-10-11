Letter: Pick candidates who support women’s right to choose

A thriving democracy is dependent upon we the people casting votes for whom we choose to represent us. It is a responsibility we have and one that we must act on if democracy is to survive.

It is my hope that most individuals who are eligible to vote in the four-county Asheville metropolitan area will vote in the November election. I would suggest that voters choose candidates who sincerely wish to represent we the people on issues that matter. There will be such candidates on the November ballot. There are other candidates who hope they will win the election, and if that is the case, they will create and support legislation that is of their own mind. Those candidates will be on the ballot as well.

Regardless of whether you are a Democrat, Republican or independent, male or female, there is an easy way to determine how you should cast your vote. One single issue will provide you with the information you need. Ask yourself which candidates support women’s bodily autonomy and the right to choose. Then, ask yourself which candidates do not support women’s bodily autonomy and the right to choose.

In our community, the two most important races are the 11th Congressional District and the contest for who will represent us in the U.S. Senate. Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, who is running for the seat in U.S. House of Representatives, and Cheri Beasley, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat, support a woman’s bodily autonomy and the right to choose.

Neither Chuck Edwards, who is running for the 11th District seat, nor Ted Budd, who is running for the U.S. Senate, support a woman’s bodily autonomy and the right to choose. Essentially, they advocate for the state becoming the landlord of a woman’s uterus once she is pregnant.

The readers of the Mountain Xpress should encourage their friends and acquaintances of voting age to make their decision based on women’s bodily autonomy and the right to choose, and where these four candidates stand on this issue. In so doing, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara will represent us in the 11th Congressional District and Cheri Beasley will represent us in the U.S. Senate because freedom of choice is key to a thriving democracy.

— Richard Boyum

Candler