Letter: It’s time for city and county to approve reparations

I have been a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church-USA (GCPC) for 25 years and a member of our Power and Race Team (PART) since its inception eight years ago. We center the work of dismantling, disrupting and divorcing ourselves from the ways white supremacy culture shows up in our bodies, our relationships, our communities and our church. This is the work of our church. We believe it is the work of the Church with a capital “C.” Our pastor is the Rev. Marcia Mount Shoop.

I have attended the Community Reparations Commission meetings over the past two years as a member of GCPC and PART. I have shown up to say GCPC fully supports this sacred work of naming the harms stemming from white supremacy and the racial disparities created by the systems and structures built by white supremacy culture — in accumulating generational wealth, in accessing health care, education, housing and employment. GCPC and PART also support the necessary work of identifying policies that are steeped in white supremacy and harmful to Black bodies.

The commissioners have seen and felt the harm, gathered critical data and relevant information, consulted with their communities and have formed 39 reparative recommendations ready to be submitted to the Asheville City Council and Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church firmly believes it is time for these entities to address the pervasive anti-Black racism by approving these recommendations and providing reparations.

GCPC stands with the Community Reparations Commission.

— Liz Huesemann

Asheville