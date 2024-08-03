Letter: It’s time for city and county to approve reparations

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I have been a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church-USA (GCPC) for 25 years and a member of our Power and Race Team (PART) since its inception eight years ago. We center the work of dismantling, disrupting and divorcing ourselves from the ways white supremacy culture shows up in our bodies, our relationships, our communities and our church. This is the work of our church. We believe it is the work of the Church with a capital “C.” Our pastor is the Rev. Marcia Mount Shoop.

I have attended the Community Reparations Commission meetings over the past two years as a member of GCPC and PART. I have shown up to say GCPC fully supports this sacred work of naming the harms stemming from white supremacy and the racial disparities created by the systems and structures built by white supremacy culture — in accumulating generational wealth, in accessing health care, education, housing and employment. GCPC and PART also support the necessary work of identifying policies that are steeped in white supremacy and harmful to Black bodies.

The commissioners have seen and felt the harm, gathered critical data and relevant information, consulted with their communities and have formed 39 reparative recommendations ready to be submitted to the Asheville City Council and Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church firmly believes it is time for these entities to address the pervasive anti-Black racism by approving these recommendations and providing reparations.

GCPC stands with the Community Reparations Commission.

— Liz Huesemann
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.