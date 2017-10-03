Letter: Join our Walk to School Day event

Rainbow Community School would like to invite you to our Walk to School Day event. It will occur on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 574 Haywood Road, Asheville.

There will be freebies provided by Active Routes to School for the youths who have decided to travel to school via walking/biking/hoverboarding/etc. There will be coffee provided by our new coffee shop, Summit Coffee Co., located in the River Arts District, for the adults who choose to travel in a similar fashion to school/work/breakfast.

Thanks for helping to make our streets safe for commuters both young and old! We’ll see you out on Haywood Road, Wednesday, Oct. 4. Come stop by!

— Mark Strazzer

Rainbow Community School Athletic Director

