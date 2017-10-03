Letter: Vassallo will focus on smart growth, affordable housing

Adrian Vassallo, candidate for City Council, may not be a household name to you, but those of us who know him and have seen his dedication to making Asheville a better place every day know how hard he has worked behind the scenes to better our wonderful city’s future.

In the past 12 years, he has served on the Asheville Downtown Association, as both president and treasurer, has been a strong voice for the Downtown Commission and a solid volunteer for local nonprofits and held various leadership positions for LEAF. His professional experience with the accounting firm of Dixon Hughes Goodman provides him the background to move Asheville forward in a fiscally responsible manner.

His campaign platform, Back to Basics, will focus on smart growth and building practices, plus increased housing that will be both affordable and accessible to sustain our rapidly growing populace. He knows that we need timely improvements in both our decaying infrastructure and troubling transportation issues and will put all these challenges to his constituents when elected to the City Council.

I’m proud to be a friend of Adrian Vassallo and applaud all that he has done for our beautiful city and know this man will become a strong voice for all of us while serving as a member of the Asheville City Council. If you believe in Adrian and a better Asheville, then make your voice heard by casting your ballot during early voting beginning on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Board of Elections office.

Please share with all your friends who want accountable leadership for Asheville. Thanks.

— Harry Brown

Asheville