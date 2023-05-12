Letter: Join rally to reinstate assault weapons ban

This May marks my sixth Mother’s Day as a mom. Each year since my daughter was born, raising a child in America has become more terrifying due to escalating gun violence. May is kindergarten enrollment season — a time to gather medical records, read the school handbook and imagine dropping my daughter in front of a school building and driving away. For most parents, this simple action becomes more difficult with each mass shooting.

This May also marks the first anniversary of the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings, in which 10 and 21 people, respectively, were shot and killed with assault rifles. According to a study published in The Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, mass shooting fatalities are 70% less likely with the assault weapons ban in place. These remarketed weapons of war are uniquely designed to kill people. Rounds from an assault-style weapon are “almost unsurvivable” for children, according to physicians.

My wife knows I usually want flowers for Mother’s Day. This year, I do not want plants, sweets or a card. I want sensible gun laws to keep my child and loved ones safe. I am calling on all parents to join me and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America volunteers in urging Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban. Join me at Pack Square on May 13 at 10 a.m. to show Congress we are fed up and join the movement to end gun violence.

— Keverlee Burchett

Asheville